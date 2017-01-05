WAVE 3 News Editorial - January 5, 2017: Education Progress

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Moving into the top 20 among all states in various education measurements is a worthy goal for Kentucky this year.

The Commonwealth already tracks in the top 10 for fourth-grade reading and science and high school graduation rate and top 20 in eighth-grade reading and science and associate degree completion.

Kentucky ranks in the top 25 for fourth grade mathematics, high school graduates going to college, students earning AP college credit in high school, and average teacher salary. Each of these are important focus areas. Moving into the top 20 among states in a few of these categories is certainly doable this year.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Additionally, faster progress must be made in Kentucky in preschool enrollment, eighth grade mathematics, bachelor degree completion, and STEM share of bachelor degrees. These areas track low compared to other states, with Kentucky outpacing only a dozen or less states. The key in these areas is to start showing comparative improvement. Kentucky was ranked in the top 25 in preschool enrollment nine years ago.

Many challenges can be overcome in the years ahead if the education challenges are met first.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.