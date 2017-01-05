Louisville Metro officials report 121 accidents Thursday morning - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Metro officials report 121 accidents Thursday morning

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials say the first round of snow fall on Thursday morning is challenging but not debilitating. Officials are ready for two more rounds of snow expected later today.

Doug Hamilton, Chief of public services says from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. there were 121 accidents on the interstates, compared to 25 on a normal day.

Hamilton mentioned Interstate 65 near downtown Louisville as a trouble spot.

None of the accidents on Thursday morning were fatal, and Hamilton added police, fire and EMS were all prepared for any snow related emergencies.     

Mitchell Burmeister, the public information officer of Emergency Services, says the storm has not been too significant but advises the public to plan and be cautious when driving.
 
