Name of man killed by police after pursuit released

The shooting was happened on westbound I-64 near the 84 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., January 4. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities say the man killed in a police-involved shooting in Southern Indiana was wanted in connection with an assault in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home on LaGrange Road just outside New Castle in Henry County. Troopers were told the suspect, Richard A. Jackson, 45, of Louisville, fled the scene in a black pickup.

The victim was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital. He was treated and released.

After KSP asked other agencies to be on the lookout for the truck, it was spotted about two hours later on Interstate 64 by a Harrison County Sheriff's Department deputy heading into Crawford County.

Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye said officers tried to pull over the pickup, but the driver refused to stop. Seelye said they pursued the vehicle until it hit a Harrison County police cruiser and came to a stop near the 84 mile marker in Crawford County. Jackson was fatally shot after he got out of the truck and confronted the deputies.

KSP are conducting the stabbing investigation. Jackson's death is being investigated by ISP.

