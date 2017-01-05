5 questions with the owner of St. Matthews CycleBar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Happy New Year! Hope your 2017 is off to a great start. Every year people make New Year’s resolutions - and each year it’s the same thing for many. The two most popular resolutions are to stay fit and healthy and of course, lose weight.



A new workout place that just opened in St. Matthews is getting a lot of buzz. It’s called CycleBar. It’s an indoor cycling studio that recently opened in Shelbyville Road Plaza. The concept began in 2004 with a brother and sister in Boston, Massachusetts and is now a franchise. Katie Ryser is the owner of the local franchise of CycleBar.



Here are my Five Questions with Katie Ryser.



1) What interested you in becoming a franchise owner of CycleBar?

A number of things! I was moving to Louisville from NYC a year ago and when I realized there was not a single high-end dedicated indoor cycling studio in town, it was simply an opportunity that I couldn't let slip by. I then found CycleBar (thanks to Google!) and fell in love with their CycleGiving cause marketing platform which dedicates a lot of time to giving the use of the studio to allow organizations and charities to use our studio to raise money for their cause. Giving back to the community is very important to me.



2) How is it different from traditional spinning classes?

CycleBar is completely experiential. In the CycleTheatre we have a 3-tiered theatre for our 50 custom made Schwinn Blue Carbon bikes. There are personal data monitors on each bake, visual and lighting technology that creates a multi sensory experience, and two enormous flat screen TVs that display states for races or music videos for fun.



Nationwide, CycleBar provides complimentary clip-in spin shoes, water bottles, chilled or room temp filtered water, fresh fruit, self-locking lockers, towels, hair ties, spa-like showers, plush robes, shampoo, conditioner, razors, Q-tips, feminine products, chapstick, hand sanitizer, lotion, gum, mints etc. At our St. Matthews locations we have lockers equipped with USB ports to charge your phone during class, a Drybar room fully stocked with drybar styling tools and drybar hair products, we also offer emergen-C vitamin packs, bobby pins, men’s after shave and hair products, deodorant, cough drops etc.



The instructors are called CycleStars: Equal parts educator, DJ, drill sergeant, motivator and friend. They bring incomparable energy, training, enthusiasm and charisma to each and every ride.



3) If someone has a resolution of getting in shape – how many classes would you suggest they take a week and what else should they add to their workout?

I would suggest 2-3 Indoor Cycling classes a week as it is the best way to keep your heart healthy, your core and major muscle groups strong to keep your bones and joints happy. It also helps you have deeper sleep and keeps those wonderful endorphins flowing when you are awake! I would also compliment these sessions with a weekly Barre class and round out the week with a nice hot yoga class.



4) You are the franchisee owner for this area. Where else do you plan to put a CycleBar?

Our plan is to open our second location in early summer of this year in the Springhurst area. Our third location is yet to be determined!



5) Is this for someone just starting to get back in shape?

Absolutely. I understand that the reputation of Indoor Cycling being rather intense, can seem intimidating to some people, particularly if they have been out of a regular fitness routine. The beauty of Indoor Cycling is that the class is what you make it. There are over 20 gears on our bikes and you may privately increase and decrease your resistance (level of intensity) based on your comfort level. Also we have 2 free intro classes, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, that are solely dedicated to new riders. These classes teach bike safety, proper form and positions and get the rider comfortable with it! The combination of all of this makes Indoor Cycling at CycleBar one of the most inclusive and accessible workouts to all ages, fitness levels and body types. Lastly, cycling is a zero impact cardio workout - so a person who was new to fitness wouldn't have to worry about joint pain or injury as a result of running or doing aerobics with extra weight on their bodies.



