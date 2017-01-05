Alternate forms of school on a snow day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Despite school closures in the Louisville area, some students still are still hitting the books.

“You can make a lesson out of anything,” said Leah Thompson.

The Thompson family home-schools their three children, something they’ve been trying for about a year. So a snow day means a lesson planned around snow experiments, weather predictions and hypothesis.

“It's just a fun way to turn the day in the snow into something educational,” Thompson said, “they don't even know they're learning. They're just having fun running around in the yard."

In Shelby County, the school district launched the SnoGo plan. It's a non-instructional teaching day, so students still get a lesson even if road conditions aren’t deal for driving to school, without risking a precious day of summer vacation on a make-up day.

“There's teaching and learning happening even though it's snowing all around us,” Shelby County School spokesperson Ryan Allan said.

This is the first year the district launched SnoGo. but so far they’re finding it successful.

“I think it's really cool that they gave us these Chromebooks and they made SnoGo a thing,” Eighth-grader Jake Leonberger said. "It makes it so kids can pace themselves at home, and we don't need to spend more time at school during the summer.”

Elementary students in Shelby County are typically sent home with a SnoGo plan. Middle and high school students use an online program called Schoology to communicate with classmates and teachers. It's not a full school days’ worth of work.

“Two hours if I have a lot, 30 minutes if it's quick,” 6th grade Jeb Leonberger said.

That way-the Leonberger brothers can get back to Snow Day priorities.

“Probably go down to the basement play some video games and have some hot chocolate wait for the snow to come down,” Jake Leonberger said.

