JCPS teacher charged with alcohol intoxication

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man JCPS confirms is a Exceptional Child Education teacher at Seneca High with a history of alcohol offenses has been charged with alcohol intoxication.

The arrest slip for 30-year-old Phillip J. Hayes says was arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday. He was arrested near Cherokee Park in the Bonnycastle neighborhood after police got a call of a disorderly person.

Police say Hayes had a cut on his hand he could not account for. He had no ID, or phone to plan for a way to get home, and considered him a danger to himself and others.

Court records show Hayes was also convicted of alcohol intoxication in 2008 and aggravated DUI in 2010.

