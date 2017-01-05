Local organizations working together to end young adult homelessness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The Coalition for the Homeless and Homeless Youth Committee are joining forces to end young adult homelessness in Louisville by 2020.

The Committee has a board made up of young adults who have been homeless at some point. They want to focus on life-changing services such as mental health care, education and employment.

According to a statement by the group, adults under 24 are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population, with more than 400 in Louisville in 2015, along with another 450 homeless minors.

There are over 50 partners in this effort, which include the Family Scholar House, Home of the Innocents, YMCA Safe Place Services of Louisville, KentuckianaWorks, YouthBuild and Centerstone.

