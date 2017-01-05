Armed robbery suspect wanted by St. Matthews police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – St. Matthews police are asking the community to help identify a suspect who was armed when he robbed three area businesses.



The suspect robbed the BP gas station located at 7401 new LaGrange Road on Dec. 23, 2016, the Speedy Mart located at 2338 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 28, 2016 and the Shell gas station at 2912 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 30, 2016, according to St. Matthews police.

The suspect fled each robbery location in a white 2004-2012 Nissan Pathfinder with possible hood and front end damage.

Police said the suspect is also suspected of committing other armed robberies in Louisville.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the St. Matthews police anonymous tip line at (502) 498-CLUE (2583).



