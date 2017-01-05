FRIDAY AT 5:30 PM: Special announcement about Dawne Gee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Friday on WAVE 3 News at 5:30 p.m. we will have a special announcement about WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee.

Dawne, who co-anchors the 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts and hosts WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, has been recovering since suffering a stroke on air on Nov. 25, 2016.

You can learn more about Dawne by clicking on the links below:

+ Dawne Gee: 'Life can change in the blink of an eye'

+ OPEN LETTER: A heartfelt thank-you from Dawne Gee

+ 20 things you didn’t know about Dawne Gee

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.