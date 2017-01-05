Clark County councilman resigns amid criminal charges

BY ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - The Clark County Prosecutor's Office filed misdemeanor theft charges Thursday against a now-resigned police officer and county councilman.

Mike Popplewell, 41, resigned from the Clarksville Police Department on Dec. 12 after nearly five years of service. He was also a Clarksville Community Schools resource officer and was elected to the Clark County Council in November. He resigned from the council Wednesday.

His resignation from the police department came after town council attorney Chris Sturgeon emailed council members about a report made to Police Chief Mark Palmer that Popplewell had stolen from a local business. Sturgeon's email stated that the business would not pursue criminal charges if Popplewell agreed to resign. Popplewell submitted his resignation letter the same day.

"I am personally saddened to hear of any law enforcement officer facing allegations of professional misconduct such as these but it makes it even harder when it’s one of your own," Palmer said in a release Thursday.

Palmer added that it is department policy to refer complainants to another police agency when criminal allegations are made against a Clarksville police officer. That's exactly what Palmer said the department did when it was told about the allegations against Popplewell prior to Popplewell's resignation.

Popplewell previously told the News and Tribune that he resigned from the department to pursue other endeavors. At the time, charges had not yet been filed and Popplewell denied all allegations.

A few days later on Dec. 15, the Indiana State Police began investigating the allegations, according to records obtained through a public records request. The report states that a representative from Wal-Mart on Veterans Parkway alleged that Popplewell had stolen from the store.

On Thursday, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed three class A misdemeanor counts of theft against Popplewell. Each count has a sentencing range of up to one year and a $5,000 fine.

"I don't really know what there is to respond to. It is what it is," Popplewell said by phone. "You know, we'll go and have our day in court."

Popplewell added that he's "innocent until proven guilty" and that "there's a lot more to this than meets the eye."

According to court records, Popplewell was one of several off-duty Clarksville police officers working security for Wal-Mart on Nov. 25, or Black Friday. The officers were there in part to "assist with the apprehension of shoplifters." The next day, Popplewell became a shoplifting suspect.

An asset protection manager told police that Popplewell attempted to return a Fitbit on Nov. 26. Popplewell did not have a receipt and was instead given a gift card for $138.03, the cost of the Fitbit, according the probable cause affidavit.

The Wal-Mart employee began reviewing store surveillance footage and researching barcodes in attempt to show proof of purchase of the Fitbit. The employee told police she found footage that showed Popplewell picking up a Fitbit, walking past the registers and taking the Fitbit into the asset protection office. A short time later, Popplewell allegedly took the Fitbit out to his marked Clarksville police car and left it there.

Further review of surveillance footage also showed Popplewell stealing an unknown value of jewelry, greeting cards and toys, according to court records. In one case, Popplewell's family member is seen taking toys from the asset protection office. Mull said that person will not face charges.

"It's my belief based on the evidence that I've seen that his family member was a completely innocent party to this, that the family member believed that merchandise had been paid for and was simply picking it up upon a request," Mull said.

Clark County GOP Party Chair Jamey Noel said Popplewell sent him a letter resigning from the Clark County Council on Wednesday.

"For personal and family reasons, I herby resign from the elected position as county council at large," Popplewell wrote to Noel.

Noel said the party will hold a caucus within 30 days to fill the vacancy.

Popplewell is scheduled to appear in Clark County court for an initial hearing on Jan. 10.