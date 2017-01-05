One woman shot in New Albany

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas station located in the 3000 block of St. Joseph Road, near the Interstate 265 interchange.

According to NAPD, a female was shot in the parking lot. Her condition is unknown at this time

Chief Todd Bailey said the preliminary investigation shows multiple shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say the gas station was not robbed.

