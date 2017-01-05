Lawsuit alleges JCPS did nothing after sexual assault cases

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new lawsuit alleges Jefferson County Public Schools did nothing after a young girl was sexually assaulted by a classmate at an elementary school.



The lawsuit filed Wednesday says a boy at Whitney Young Elementary School sexually touched a 5-year-old girl.



Attorney Nick Naiser is representing the girl’s family. He said when the girl’s mother told the school about the incident, they informed her the boy had touched and at least one other student in the same way before.

"The school tells her, ‘OK, we understand. We're going to assign a teacher to watch the boy who did this,’” Naiser said.



The lawsuit alleges the touching happened again.



“JCPS needs to take care of its students,” Naiser said. "This is just not a safe environment for kids to be going to school in."



The case is similar to a 2015 incident Naiser is handling at Brandeis Elementary.

While taking a test, two female students allegedly touched a boy under his pants. The lawsuit said the boy didn’t speak up because the teacher had told the class to not “tattle.”



"The teacher in that case had a history of using her cellphone during class and had been disciplined,” Naiser said.



Naiser said the boy reported the incident and the two girls admitted to it in statements but he claims JCPS did nothing.



"JCPS said they couldn't figure out one way or the other whether the incident occurred,” Naiser said. “That to me is just not credible. It's just not believable."



In late August 2016, JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said the district was hiring a former FBI agent to review internal investigations.



“We are reviewing 14 past investigations that involve student injuries and alleged employee misconduct,” she said in the meeting.

"That speaks volumes because they wouldn't do it if they didn't have some real doubt in their own mind as to whether these investigations were being done appropriately,” Naiser said.



He said the goal of both lawsuits are trying to create change.



“It's just something that we want to avoid so hopefully make it so not parent has to go through this again with a child at JCPS,” Naiser said.

JCPS said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. Both suits are looking for the costs of counseling help and additional damages.



No criminal charges were filed in either case because of the age of the children.



