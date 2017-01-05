First snowfall hits Louisville Metro

The first snowfall of the season hit Louisville on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first snowfall of the season Thursday started with an early cancellation call from Jefferson County Public Schools.

Then came your adorable pictures of cuties, pooches and everything in between making a fun-filled viewer slideshow.

"Mother nature helped us out a little bit," Metro Emergency Services spokesman Mitchell Burmeister said. "It wasn't too brutal the first pass."

But as more people headed out around the Metro, the headaches began.

"Every time there's a little bit of snow, there's like 10, 15 cars just off the road," Louisville resident Ryan Dickerson said.

City officials said there were nearly 140 crashes by 3 p.m. Thursday, 21 of them were injury accidents. But EMS explained those numbers weren't too far off from any other day.

"Most of them are rear-enders, uh, slide intos, sliding off the roadway," Metro Public Services Chief Doug Hamilton said.

That's what we found along the Greenbelt Hwy just before 6 p.m. In just a few yards, three cars slid off the road. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"When it happens for the first time, people always tend to be a little more on edge," Burmeister said.

For the most part, the city's roads were clear by rush hour thanks to the city's snow crew. Half of the team was at work - that's about 150 people going through the night hunting for slick spots.

"We are fortunate that we didn't get a big snow for that experience, but we're ready for whatever we get," Public Works spokesman Harold Adams said.

