Yates reelected as Metro Council president

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The new Louisville Metro Council was sworn in Thursday during their first meeting of 2017.

David Yates will remain the Louisville Metro Council president. Yates, who represents District 25, was re-elected Thursday by a vote of 18-7.

Yates said Louisville is seeing unprecedented development with the construction of the Omni, several other downtown hotels and the Dixie Do Over project.



He said building up west Louisville and lowering the homicide rate need to be top priorities.



“When you lose hope, then a lot of times you turn to crime. we've got to make sure that we reduce our food deserts. We've got to make sure we have prosperity throughout the entire city,” Yates said.

In addition to Yates reelection, H. Stephen Ott was unanimously elected to serve as the Metro Council Clerk. Ott has served as the clerk since 2013.

