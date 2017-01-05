Racers Pick Up First Road Win of the Season

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Terrell Miller Jr. hit six 3-pointers for 28 points, added 10 rebounds, and Murray State won its first road game of the season 76-63 against Jacksonville State on Thursday night.



The win also gives the Racers a three-game win streak, their longest of the year.



Jonathan Stark added five triples and 23 points for Murray State (8-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley), who shot just 41.8 percent from the field but hit 72.2 percent (13 of 18) from long range.



Norbertas Giga and Malcolm Drumwright each scored 12 points to pace Jacksonville State (9-8, 2-1), which has lost 20 of 21 meetings with Murray State since joining the Ohio Valley Conference in 2004.



After a close 30 minutes Murray State pulled away over the final 10. A Miller Jr. jumper made it 61-50 with 6:03 remaining, and two Bryce Jones free throws pushed the lead to a game-high 13 in the final minute.

