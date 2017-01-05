Hines-Allen Leads #8 UofL to Overtime Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen had career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds and scored four points in overtime Thursday night, lifting No. 8 Louisville to an 86-81 victory against Virginia.



Mariya Moore scored 18 of her 23 points after halftime for the Cardinals (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville erased a 15-point, third-period deficit and led by six points with under 2 minutes to go in regulation, but Virginia rallied and freshman Dominique Toussaint's 3-pointer at the buzzer forced the overtime.



Aliyah Huland El scored 23 points and Lauren Moses had 19 for Virginia (11-4, 0-2). The Cavaliers had only five turnovers in the first half, but they gave it away on six consecutive possessions in the third period, allowing Cardinals to run off 12 straight points. Louisville took its first lead shortly thereafter.



Breyana Mason added 17 points for Virginia. The Cavaliers allowed 24 offensive rebounds that Louisville turned into 26 points.

