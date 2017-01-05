Father says toddler asks 'why' after being hit by bullet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The father of a toddler who was hit by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve spoke about his son’s reaction on Thursday.

Dustin Compton said of his 2-year-old son Cameron, “He didn't cry. Not once. The first time he cried was when the EMT driver came in and took him from his mom.”



Cameron was shot on Griffiths Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. He was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where doctors removed a bullet from his shoulder.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Toddler shot in Portland neighborhood released from hospital

+ Toddler hit by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve identified by family

Police believe the toddler was hit by celebratory gunfire.



“What really hurts is when he asks why,” Compton said. “How do you answer that?”



Cameron is expected to recover, but Compton said he knows it could have been much worse. He said the bullet came dangerously close to Cameron's mother, who is 8 months pregnant.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.