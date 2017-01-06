SLIDESHOW: Horses + Snow = Cool Photos! - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Horses + Snow = Cool Photos!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Director of Digital Media John P. Wise photographed some horses in the snow out in Oldham County late Thursday afternoon. Take a look!

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly