SUNRISE TO GO: Friday, Jan. 6

JCPS students, approximately 100,000 of them, will go back to school Friday after their first snow day of the school year yesterday.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Cameron was shot on Griffiths Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31More >>
The shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas station.More >>
A new lawsuit alleges Jefferson County Public Schools did nothing after a young girl was sexually assaulted by a classmate at an elementary school.More >>
