Flu cases 'sharply' on rise in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Health officials are urging Louisville residents to get their flu shots after a report of 20 confirmed cases in just the last two weeks.

In the last week of December, "there were 10 laboratory-confirmed cases, and already this week there have been another 10 confirmed cases," according to the city's health department.

There were only eight cases for the seven weeks prior to the last week of December, before the spike in flu cases. The health department also emphasized that there are more cases each year than are reported.

"We are definitely starting flu season,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Medical Director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. “The best way to prevent getting the flu is through immunization, and we urge everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get a shot if you haven’t already done so.”

Vaccination to prevent the flu is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications, including:

+ Children younger than 5, and especially children younger than two

+ Adults age 65 and older

+ Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after baby’s birth

+ Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities

+ People with chronic medical conditions

+ People with weakened immune systems

Flu shots are available at physicians’ offices and pharmacies, such as Walgreen’s Rite Aid and CVS, and at many grocery stores. The cost of flu shots is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid.

To find the nearest flu shot provider, click here.

