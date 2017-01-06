January 4, 2017

LIHEAP

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps prevent low income residents of Louisville from being disconnected from utility services. They are entering the Crisis Phase from January 9th through March 31st, or until available funds have been expended. The toll free service is now available twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

You can schedule an appointment calling 502-991-8391 or on-line at www.louisvilleky.casscheduler.com.

