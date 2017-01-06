Convicted killer and accused triple murderer charged with attempted escape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted killer, who tried to escape jail last year, has been charged with trying to escape again along with an accused triple murderer who was in the cell next door.

Brice Rhodes, 25, and John McLeaney, 46, were both charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree escape on Thursday.

Rhodes was also charged with tampering with physical evidence according to LMDC.

After entering Rhodes cell, officers found a metal object in a hole that was dug out from cinder blocks. Before they could confiscate the object, Rhodes grabbed it and flushed it down the toilet.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Brice Rhodes pleads not guilty to three counts of murder

+ Convicted killer planned to escape jail through hole in cell

+ Man charged with killing brothers also on sex offender registry

In McLeaney's cell, right next door, LMDC officers found several cinder blocks that were tampered with and that portions of the concrete between the blocks had been removed.

Rhodes already faces a slew of charges including 3 murder charges while McLeaney faces robbery, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening, just to name a few.

Rhodes is charged with killing brothers, Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon.The teens were found stabbed and burned to death at an abandoned home off River Park drive in May - all this after the two allegedly witnessed Rhodes kill another man, Christopher Jones, earlier that month.

In 2016, a jail officer found a hole in McLeaney's cell along with an Allen wrench and a shank. McLeaney admitted that he planned to escape through the hole, the officer said.

Police said, in 2015, he forced a woman to help him rob a Jeffersontown electronics store where she worked. Then he sexually assaulted the woman and drove her back to his house in PRP. McLeaney barricaded himself inside the garage with the woman for five hours before being arrested, police said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.