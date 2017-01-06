Ky House, Senate review bills on UofL Trustees, abortion, unions

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Republican supermajority General Assembly has blitzed through bills to weaken labor unions, restrict abortion, and partially-codify Governor Matt Bevin's court-reversed reorganization of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Each of the various House and Senate bills must pass out of the other chamber's committees before they come to a vote.

All are likely to do so Friday. All have emergency provisions, meaning they'd become law immediately once passed and Governor Bevin signs them.

That all but guarantees both Chambers will convene Saturday, otherwise, they'd have to wait through the January break until the second phase of the session gets underway in February.

Democrats claim that Senate Republicans blindsided them with a procedural tap-dance to fast-track changes to U of L's Board. The Senate's State and Local Government completely gutted a bill that defines dog ownership, overwriting it with language to allow Bevin to make wholesale changes.

Bevin had replaced all of the Governor-appointed U of L Trustees with ten appointments, all of his own choosing. The Council on Post-Secondary Education had presented him with thirty nominees but an open record request indicated that several candidates submitted their applications the day of or after Bevin announced his appointments.



Bevin's board met once before the Franklin Circuit Court ruled in favor of a motion by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear to reinstate the prior Board until it could rule on a legal challenge.



Ultimately, Judge Phillip Shepherd sided with Beshear, that Bevin violated two Kentucky Statutes; one that prohibits removal of any Trustee without cause and a hearing to show evidence of wrongdoing.



The other statute sets the number of Trustees the Governor appoints: 17, with staggered terms such that a Governor cannot replace all of them in one four-year term. U of L faculty, staff, and students each have representation on the Board.



Bevin had argued that the prior board since reinstated was "dysfunctional" and comprised illegally. Former Attorney General Jack Conway (D-Louisville) had opined that the Board lacked the required percentages of minority representation and Republicans.



The legal limbo has put U of L's academic accreditation on probation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) cites Bevin's "political interference", not the quality of instruction.



The uncertainty also has put on hold U of L's search for a permanent president to replace Dr. James Ramsey. Interim President Dr. Neville Pinto is departing to become President of the University of Cincinnati.



As passed, the Senate bill would allow Bevin to appoint ten new trustees from a vetted list of 30 nominees but all appointments would require Senate confirmation.



Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) told reporters on Thursday that the confirmation provision should take politics out of the process.



House committees are reviewing Senate bills that would ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy. The only exception would be medical proof that carrying the fetus to full term would endanger the mother's life.



Another Senate bill forbids unions from contributing to political campaigns with members' dues.



Likewise, Senate committees are vetting House bills to require abortion providers to offer ultrasound views before a woman terminates her pregnancy,

right-to-work legislation that would allow employees in unionized workplaces to opt out of membership and union dues, and a repeal of the prevailing wage law that requires contractors to pay a set rate to workers on taxpayer-dollar financed construction projects.



"We are going to use every hour, every day to deliver as quickly as possible what we promised to voters who elected us last November," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) said on Thursday.



All such fast-tracked bills are part of Gov. Bevin's campaign agenda. Thus, he's expected to sign them into law minutes after each passes.



