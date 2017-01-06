Caregiver steals from disabled woman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Caregiver steals from disabled woman

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, hired as a caregiver, has been charged with stealing from her disabled employer on her first day. 

Tina Edwards, 36, was arrested on Thursday. Edwards was charged with second-degree burglary, theft by deception, and 2 counts of theft by unlawful taking. 

Edwards was hired by a disabled woman on Thursday as a caregiver off of Craigslist according to LMPD. When Edwards arrived at the woman's apartment, she told the victim that she needed to pay her Uber driver.

Since Edwards did not have any money, her victim drove her to the bank and gave Edwards $30. 

According to her arrest report, instead of paying the Uber driver, Edwards stole the woman's car, house keys, I-Pad, checks, and the I-Pad charger. 
LMPD officers caught up to Edwards on Thursday afternoon in the woman's car with the stolen items. 

