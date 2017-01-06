Barricaded man surrenders peacefully

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took just over two hours for police to arrest a man who barricaded himself in a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when officers on patrol noticed two men fighting in the 3200 block of Utah Ave. and one man fired shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the man fled into an apartment which police believe was his.

Mitchell said officers set up a perimeter and called for SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams to respond. The man came out of the apartment a short time later and surrendered without incident.

The name of the suspect and the charges he is facing have not been released.

