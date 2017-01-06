Old Louisville Kroger to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger has announced that their Old Louisville location will be closing.

The Kroger store located at 924 South 2nd Street will permanently close on January 28th at 6 p.m. The store has been serving Old Louisville for 37 years.

The building's owners, the Ohio Teachers’ Retirement System, sold the property instead of continuing Kroger's lease, Kroger's Public Affairs Manager Tim McGurk said. As a part of the sale, Kroger must leave the building by the end of February.

The store's 90 workers will be offered jobs at other Louisville stores and will keep their current wages and benefits.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Barricaded man surrenders peacefully

+ lark County councilman resigns amid criminal charges

+ 5 questions with the owner of St. Matthews CycleBar

Kroger said they have been working with the Mayor's office during this process.

Kroger's customers have 3 other stores to choose from within a 3-mile radius. These stores are at 1265 Goss Avenue, 3165 South 2nd Street, and 2710 West Broadway.

For those shoppers without a vehicle, Kroger said TARC offers access to the 3165 South 2nd Street Kroger store via TARC Route 4 / 4th Street.

The company is in the middle of a 3-year, $150 million investment to improve many Louisville stores.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.