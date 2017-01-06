Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth

April Hoover, 33, was charged with first degree posession of a controlled substance. (Source: BCDC)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force seized $5500 worth of crystal methamphetamine earlier this week.

Johnathon Ernspiker, 34, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His passenger, April Hoover, 33, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving police false information.

Ernspiker was wanted on a parole violation when he was pulled over by detectives. A search of the vehicle by a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 drug dog found 5 ounces of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

