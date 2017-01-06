Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Johnathon Ernspiker, 34, was arrested on Monday. (Source: BCDC) Johnathon Ernspiker, 34, was arrested on Monday. (Source: BCDC)
April Hoover, 33, was charged with first degree posession of a controlled substance. (Source: BCDC) April Hoover, 33, was charged with first degree posession of a controlled substance. (Source: BCDC)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force seized $5500 worth of crystal methamphetamine earlier this week. 

Johnathon Ernspiker, 34, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

His passenger, April Hoover, 33, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving police false information. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Barricaded man surrenders peacefully
Convicted killer, accused triple murderer charged with attempted escape
Woman shot outside New Albany gas station

Ernspiker was wanted on a parole violation when he was pulled over by detectives. A search of the vehicle by a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 drug dog found 5 ounces of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly