2 arrested after robbery during drug sale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When a man was robbed at gunpoint he was determined that the person who robbed him wasn't going to get away with the crime.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Dominique Richardson, 25, and Adriana Patrick, 22, both of Fairdale, were arrested January 5 at their home.

Louisville Metro police say the victim met Richardson in the 400 block of Fairdale Road that morning to buy marijuana. According to the victim, Richardson got into the back seat, pulled a handgun and demanded the man hand over his money.

Once he got the cash, Richardson fled, but his victim decided he wasn't going to be a victim. He followed Richardson to his home and called police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Barricaded man surrenders peacefully

+ Convicted killer and accused triple murderer charged with attempted escape

+ Lawsuit alleges JCPS did nothing after sexual assault cases

After obtaining a search warrant, police found the cash taken in the robbery along with a large bag of suspected cocaine, a magazine for a handgun, ammunition, a shotgun and marijuana.

Richardson is charged with robbery, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Patrick was booked on wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an emergency protective or domestic violence order.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.