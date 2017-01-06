Clients of home cleaning company get cleaned out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lacy Anderson is in custody Friday after police say she robbed people who hired her to clean their homes.

The victims hired the company, Home Matters, to clean their home. Anderson reportedly took jewelry from three different homes. That jewelry was sold at various pawn shops.

The value of the property taken was over $30,000 according to Anderson's arrest slips.

