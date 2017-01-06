Police look for 17-year-old person of interest in New Albany shooting

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 19-year-old woman was released from University Hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Albany.

New Albany police are not releasing specific details but those who live nearby the crime scene say the incident left them uneasy.

On Thursday, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to gunshots fired at the Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road off 1-265.

Chief Todd Bailey with New Albany Police said a 19-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital and was later released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman shot at New Albany gas station

After police cleared the scene they began looking for a 17-year-old who may know more.

"They were so young, that's the most shocking part," Courtney Crone, a New Albany resident, said. Crone lives behind the gas station and she could see the crime scene from her back window.

Not knowing if the person responsible had been caught left her uneasy.

"It's crazy. I felt like every cop was right here in the local area, it was kind of crazy especially just being like right next door and witnessing everything," Crone said.

Courtney shot cell phone video as police investigated the crime scene on Thursday evening. She adds she did not see who was involved but seeing stroller near the scene of the shooting left her wondering if a child was involved.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 arrested after robbery during drug sale

+ Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth

+ Caregiver steals from disabled woman

"We could see all the cops taking pictures and everything that was going on over there. We could see the car seat in the parking lot and so that was kind of disturbing a little bit," Crone said.

Police have not said if a child was injured but they are not releasing details on who was involved or what led up to the shooting.

In a press release sent out Thursday night, Chief Bailey said, "We do not believe there is a threat to public safety based on this event."

But neighbors like Courtney are still shaken up by what they call an unusual night in their neighborhood.

"I just moved in about a year ago so I mean I have never heard of anything like this happening here," Crone said.

The Marathon gas station was open for normal business hours this morning.

A Marathon employee talked to WAVE 3 off camera and says none of the employees were hurt and they did not see anything on Thursday night leading up to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting if you have any information contact the New Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.