Fairdale senior heads to Harvard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – High school senior Shan’Taya Cowan is heading to Harvard University. This Fairdale High school senior has always had an innate drive.

“She always works hard she has the best questions," Fairdale Principal Brandy Corbin said. "She's a really deep thinker.”

At first those thoughts didn't include applying to one of the most prestigious schools in the country. With a little push from Fairdale Principal Brandy Corbin and her teachers, Shan'Taya Cowen applied on a whim.

“She did it, not really knowing if she'd be considered or not but we knew she was capable of that,” Corbin said.

Cowan also applied to University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Howard University and several others. She was accepted at every school she applied to.

On December 13, she checked her email.

“Every five minutes, I checked my email, checked my email, nothing was there,” Cowan said. "And finally there was my acceptance waiting on me. I was like HARVARD NO WAY! And my mom was right there as well.”

Shan'Taya's mother couldn't have been more excited.

“I will be a first generation college student,” said Cowan.

Denise Cowan is a single parent who raised Shan’Taya and her brother in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

“That was always a trigger for me to do better, work harder, get better grades so I can give myself the opportunities that she didn't have,” Cowan said

Corbin said Cowen's accomplishment was rare for her school.

“The population we serve here at Fairdale were close to 80% free and reduced lunch. We're a title one school. We don't have a lot of kids who see themselves at an Ivy League school,” Principal Corbin said.

And now that could all change because this Fairdale student is the first to head to Harvard.

“Don't give up. I just thought I'm never going to get this,” Cowan said. “Why me? I've gone through so much they don’t want me, I'm broken I'm not capable enough to actually go there."

But this fall, she will.

Shan’Taya has plans to join the Peace Corps and ultimately a criminal defense lawyer. She will find out about financial aid in February.

