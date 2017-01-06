Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.

Smith's family made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

"Amzie has gone to be with Jesus," Tad Douglas, Amzie's step dad, wrote in the statement. "Amzie passed away peacefully this afternoon with her mom Kathy, father Dan, me, sister Kyndal and step mom Jennifer holding her hand as she went to be with the Lord. She is home now."

Smith's step- mother also contacted WAVE 3 News Friday afternoon via text.

“She’s an angel spreading her wings in heaven," Jennifer Mangeot said.

Amzie was recently crowned homecoming princess at Ballard. She also joined Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson before a Card March this past season.

Amzie was just 17 years old.

