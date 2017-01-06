Man saved from frigid water by Parks and Rec workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A crew of Metro Parks and Recreation workers were able to pull a man out of frigid water after he fell out of a boat.

A passerby stopped a Matt Blankenship, Tyler Piccuito, Ron Mills and Jimmy McCoy, who work as forestry supervisors and a forester, and told them a man had fallen out of a boat near Long Run Lake Dam around 3:30 on Dec. 27, 2016.

The four workers were able to locate the man and pulled him out of the water. They then covered them in their own dry clothes to help keep him warm.?



Crews from the Anchorage Fire Department and EMS were called and took the man to an area hospital where he was treated and released.



"I'm very proud of these men for recognizing the danger this citizen found himself in, and for the quick and decisive action they took in possibly saving his life," Parks and Recreation Director Seve Ghose said in a press release. "It's also a testament to what type of guys these are that they didn't take a split second to consider the danger they were placed in. They simply saw someone who was in need– and allowed that to become their immediate priority without regard to their own safety."

