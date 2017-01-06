Republicans: Worries over UofL losing accreditation premature

UofL is at the center of state legislation and accreditation debate. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Senate Bill that would get rid of the current University of Louisville Board of Trustees and create a new 10 member board was met with serious concerns by opponents in Frankfort Friday.

UofL Student Body President Aaron Vance told lawmakers he and fellow students are extremely worried about the legislation. Vance knows the stakes are high when it comes to the possibility of losing accreditation.

"I'm worried about the value of my degree as is every other student at the institution," Vance said. "I'm worried about the options for financial aid, and I'm worried for our student athletes who may not be NCAA eligible after this."

Research money could also be lost, another big concern. There's no question Republicans and Democrats are invested in UofL and they talked about it Friday afternoon.

"My youngest daughter will graduate from the University this May," Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Clay County said.

"My brother played for Denny Crum," Louisville Democrat Representative Jim Wayne said.

In one week, the accrediting agency the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/Commission on Colleges will be in touch with UofL.

"On January 11, we will mail a letter to the institution outlining the reasons for the probation." SACS/COC Coordinator of Communications Dr. Pamela Cravey told WAVE 3 News.

Cravey says UofL was already told the general reason, because the Governor removed the board without giving members due process. But Cravey says the formal letter will provide details and information on what needs to be fixed.

"They can't even start working on it, until they see what we say," Cravey said.

Opponents say wait for the letter, what's the rush to pass SB12? Republicans tell us, by acting now they can help the university fix the problems and get back in compliance and get a president in place.

SAC officials say they won't know what kind of effect the legislation will have on accreditation until they see the final legislation. Lawmakers tell us they could solve any issues by adding other bills to work in cooperation with the university once it gets direction from SACS.

Cravey says the legislature is moving in the right direction to at least try and deal with the issue and work with the university. U of L's acting Provost has stayed neutral for now putting out a statement saying the University appreciates the work of the General Assembly to address the pressing issues.

