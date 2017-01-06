Former Bullitt County deputy sues Sheriff

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Sheriff deputy says he was investigating the sheriff when he was fired and that deputy is now suing under a number of grounds.

Chief Deputy John Cottrell was fired by Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell in October for being absent without leave.

Cottrell claimed he hurt his leg in the workplace and was recovering and seeing doctors when he was fired. Cottrell also said that a worker's compensation case he requested was not filed.

The lawsuit also names the County Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts. Cottrell claimed in addition to the violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and his due process rights, the state whistleblower law that protects workers from reporting wrongdoing was also violated.

The lawsuit said Cottrell and two other deputies were investigating Greenwell for "serious criminal activity."

A sheriff's office spokesman said those other two deputies are still employed and the sheriff looks forward to a public jury trial to clear his name.

