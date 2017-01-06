Group brings healthcare to rural schools

If a student has a health concern, he or she can go to the school nurse to initiate a call. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - Many rural schools in WAVE Country do not have nurses on campus but one health group is looking to change that.

The Southern Indiana Rural Health Clinic popped up in Austin, Indiana to provide students accessible health care.

The clinic also covers students without health insurance who want to see doctors or nurse practitioners when they feel sick and provides schools with cameras that nurses can use to diagnose issues.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fairdale senior heads to Harvard

+ Former Bullitt County deputy sues Sheriff

+ Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle

"They have five individuals who have been trained but it's so easy that even you can use it," Indiana Rural Health Community Manager Jenni Hill said. "It's user-friendly that anybody can use it not just trained medical professionals."

The equipment allows nurses to magnify skin conditions inside the ear, nose, and throat.

If a student has a health concern, he or she can go to the school nurse to initiate a call.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.