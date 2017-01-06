Dawne Gee returning to WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – WAVE 3 News reporter Dawne Gee will be returning to WAVE 3 News Monday at noon.

Dawne made the announcement on Friday during WAVE 3 News at 5:30 p.m.

Dawne, who anchors the 5:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts and hosts WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, has been recovering since suffering a stroke on air on Nov. 25, 2016.

Dawne said she is continuing to recover with the help of Frazier Rehab and is able to walk with only a slight limp. She said her physical therapist told her by July it will be as though she never had a stroke.

Dawne thanked the community for their love and support.

+ Dawne Gee: 'Life can change in the blink of an eye'

+ OPEN LETTER: A heartfelt thank-you from Dawne Gee

+ 20 things you didn’t know about Dawne Gee

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.