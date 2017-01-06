Mid-term abortion ban, mandatory ultrasound likely to become KY law Saturday

Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.More >>
Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.More >>
In 2016, Louisville Metro police saved 480 people from overdoses. Now, some former addicts are sharing their stories in a new video.More >>
In 2016, Louisville Metro police saved 480 people from overdoses. Now, some former addicts are sharing their stories in a new video.More >>
Democrats and abortion rights activists have used words such as “railroading” and “quashing debate” to described the speed with which the GOP super-majority House and Senate have pushed through bills to restrict abortion or encourage an expectant mother to have second thoughts about ending her pregnancy.More >>
Democrats and abortion rights activists have used words such as “railroading” and “quashing debate” to described the speed with which the GOP super-majority House and Senate have pushed through bills to restrict abortion or encourage an expectant mother to have second thoughts about ending her pregnancy.More >>
Two University of Louisville students sat in silence Friday, until the House Committee on State Government made the probable, inevitable.More >>
Two University of Louisville students sat in silence Friday, until the House Committee on State Government made the probable, inevitable.More >>
The Kentucky Senate Bill that would get rid of the current University of Louisville Board of Trustees and create a new 10 member board was met with serious concerns by opponents in Frankfort Friday.More >>
The Kentucky Senate Bill that would get rid of the current University of Louisville Board of Trustees and create a new 10 member board was met with serious concerns by opponents in Frankfort Friday.More >>