Mid-term abortion ban, mandatory ultrasound likely to become KY law Saturday

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Democrats and abortion rights activists have used words such as “railroading” and “quashing debate” to described the speed with which the GOP super-majority House and Senate have pushed through bills to restrict abortion or encourage an expectant mother to have second thoughts about ending her pregnancy.



Their efforts were as equally ineffective Friday as earlier in the week, when each chamber's bills cleared their respective committees. But it wasn't for lack of trying.



The Senate's measure up for House passage Saturday would ban mid-term abortions past the 20th week of pregnancy, except in cases which would endanger the mother's life by carrying to term. The mother and abortion provider would face criminal charges if they failed to offer medical evidence of such necessity.



"In some states that have passed laws like Senate Bill 5, some women and their families have been put into unimaginable situations," said Tamari Wieder, of the American Civil Liberties Union. "Needing to end a pregnancy for serious medical reasons, but unable to do so."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky legislature moves toward passing SB12

+ Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, labor measure

+ Saturday Session? KY GOP lawmakers put abortion restrictions on fast track

The bill's lead sponsor, Sen. Brandon Smith (R-Hazard), maintained that video footage of such mid-term procedures offers proof that fetuses are sufficiently developed to have awareness.



"You tell me that child is not experiencing pain as it is trying to fend somebody off, " Smith said. "Trying to get out of the way."



A Senate committee has approved a House measure that would require abortion providers to conduct ultrasounds to allow pregnant women to view the fetus before performing the procedure. The bill would not require women to view the images.



Activists argued that similar bills in other states have invited court challenges and are likely to be ruled unconstitutional.



Both bills are virtually guaranteed to pass the other's legislative chambers Saturday, an extension of the first part of Kentucky's split, shortened odd-year organizational session. Governor Matt Bevin is expected to sign both into law following passage.



Emergency provisions mean that each would be effective immediately.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.