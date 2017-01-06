Kentucky legislature moves toward passing SB12

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Two University of Louisville students sat in silence Friday, until the House Committee on State Government made the probable, inevitable.

"What the hell is wrong with you." the male student shouted before the doorkeeper escorted both out. "Seriously, we need our degrees! You're gambling our future."

Almost strictly along party lines, committee members approved a Senate bill that would reorganize Louisville's Board of Trustees.

"[It] doesn't codify Gov.(Matt) Bevin's order," Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) told the panel. "Let's wipe the Board clean from whatever the prior Administration did or current Administration did, and give them the ability to move forward."

Stivers' measure wipes out the Board that Bevin abolished but Franklin Circuit Court reinstated: 17 appointees in a 20-member body. A Governor does not name the student, faculty or staff member who represents those constituencies.

It also nullifies Bevin's replacement Board, but would allow him to appoint another governing body by the same method he'd employed earlier, choosing ten appointees from a list of thirty nominees whom a committee of the Council on Post-Secondary Education had vetted.

The only exception is the Senate must confirm the ten nominees.

" SACS [the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools] will admit to you that we have the ultimate authority," Stivers said.

SACS has already placed UofL's accreditation on probation, citing Bevin's "political interference" rather than quality of academic programs or University operations.

Committee Democrats expressed skepticism.

"I certainly believe from your testimony you're not 100 percent sure that SACS will approve this," Rep. Rick Rand (D-Benton) former chairman of the House Appropriations & Revenue (Budget) Committee.said.

Former House Speaker (later Speaker Pro Tem) Jody Richards (D-Bowling Green) and Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Louisville) questioned whether Stivers could assure that UofL wouldn't risk losing accreditation.

"Shouldn't we wait for that letter from SACS," Richards asked.

"Losing accreditation means degrees are worthless," Wayne said, noting that Stivers is a UofL graduate, two daughters attend and a son has been accepted for admission. "Teams risk losing NCAA eligbility. It could bankrupt UofL. No student loans. No research grants."

The committee rejected Wayne's motion to table the measure until the General Assembly returns for the second part of its odd-year shortened session in February.

"This doesn't even come close to losing accreditation," Stivers said. "(SACS) sees it as an issue of good practices."

Stivers cited as precedent then-Gov. Brereton Jones' initiative that abolished all of the Commonwealth's higher education governing Boards after Jones's predecessor, the late Wallace Wilkinson, appointed himself a University of Kentucky Trustee.

The resulting legislation fixed UofL's Board membership to seventeen appointees of the Governor, and allowed for removal only for 'cause' and only after an evidentiary hearing. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear claimed Bevin's actions violated both statutes. Franklin Circuit Court agreed.

"We have the power to act, to give UofL a rudder for the ship to move forward," Stivers said, calling the situation a "separation-of-powers issue."

Some UofL faculty and students disagreed.

"This is unnecessary and irresponsible," said Dr. Susan Jarosi, a UofL Professor of Women's and Gender Studies. " It could be fixed by Governor Bevin today if he would appoint five members."

"The value of degrees is of salient concern," said UofL senior Aaron Vance, the student Trustee. "i'm applying to law schools right now. It's awkward explainiing that.

U of L's reinstated Board has several vacancies, but not enough to add the necessary number of Republicans and minorities to be "legally constituted." Tha t failure has stalled a search to replace former University President Dr. James Ramsey, who departed under pressure last July. Acting President Dr. Neville Pinto is leaving to become President of the University of Cincinnati.

"What concerns me us the Board still would be out-of-compliance," Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield) responded. "You start looking for a President Monday with a Board that's still out-of-balance.

Committee approval sends the bill to the House for final passage Saturday. Stivers told reporters he's confident Gov. Bevin would sign the measure into law. 'Emergency provisions' mean the law would be effective immediately.

