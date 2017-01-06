LMPD encourages Narcan training in new video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In 2016, Louisville Metro police saved 480 people from overdoses. Now, some former addicts are sharing their stories in a new video.

One man featured in the video, Roy, said, “I had overdosed in my buddy's bathroom on some heroin and he was outside with the dog and came in and told me I was green and blue and I had asphyxiated on my own vomit, so I was drowning.”



Officers and paramedics administered Narcan and saved Roy’s life.

“They had to hit me I think 4-5 times with that and it was just a little bit of dope,” Roy said. “If it wasn't for that I wouldn't be here today. My family wouldn't have had a son for Christmas.”

Roy has been sober for eight months thanks to help from The Healing Place.



Overdosing is a situation officers face nearly every single day in Louisville. Officers are hoping the video will promote the importance of overdose reversal and encourage people to get Narcan training.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.