Village 8 Theatre sold to Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Village 8 Theatres has been sold - again.

Norton Healthcare purchased the property on Dutchmans Lane in Saint Matthews on Dec. 20, 2016.



The Village 8 owner called Norton after a deal with KentuckyOne Health fell through in October, according to Norton Healthcare Executive Vice President Michael Gough.



Norton said the property offers a lot of opportunities since it is close to Norton Women's & Children's Hospital. Until a plan is finalized all the lease terms will remain with the current tenants.

