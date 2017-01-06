Village 8 Theatre sold to Norton Healthcare

Speculation is swirling after Jenean Hampton was spotted Friday at Trump Tower in New York.More >>
Norton Healthcare purchased the property on Dutchmans Lane in Saint Matthews on Dec. 20, 2016.
The Cincinnati-based grocer has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980.
An Oldham County teen is making a surprising recovery after a serious brain injury left him in a coma.
Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.
