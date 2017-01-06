Village 8 Theatre sold to Norton Healthcare - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Sarah Eisenmenger
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Village 8 Theatres has been sold - again.

Norton Healthcare purchased the property on Dutchmans Lane in Saint Matthews on Dec. 20, 2016.

The Village 8 owner called Norton after a deal with KentuckyOne Health fell through in October, according to Norton Healthcare Executive Vice President Michael Gough.

Norton said the property offers a lot of opportunities since it is close to Norton Women's & Children's Hospital. Until a plan is finalized all the lease terms will remain with the current tenants.

