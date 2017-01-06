Interrupters: Hiring ex-cons to fight crime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "The Interrupters" was a widely acclaimed documentary. But for Louisville city officials, it's not just a movie, it’s a story they want to be a part of.

The documentary revolves around a group of city employees called interrupters. Many of them are local ex-convicts or former gang members who use their experience to break the cycle of violent crime.

"The return on investment is really good," Director of Office for Louisville's Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Rashaad Abdur-Rahman said.

He is spearheading the project after Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad got the OK from city council.

The documentary was based on a model by a Chicago-based company, Cure Violence. According to their website, they treat violence as a disease. They have programs in 50 sites, including Iraq, England, New York, Baltimore and Chicago.

That's the same company Louisville is looking to work with to develop the program here. The city has allocated $83,000 toward the contract. Cure Violence would be responsible for establishing what neighborhoods interrupters would target and how to hire and train them.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 arrested after robbery during drug sale

+ Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth

+ Caregiver steals from disabled woman

Rahman said the interrupters would be full time, get benefits and a salary that could range between $35,000 and $40,000 a year, though that pay range is not yet set in stone. They will have caseloads and a work schedule too.

"People who've made mistakes and who went to jail or prison for those mistakes deserve to have another chance at life," Rahman said.

It's those mistakes that he believes makes interrupters invaluable.

"I think it will be a good idea," Shawn Watts said while at a bus stop. Watts is 21 years old and has lost friends to violence in the city.

He thinks his peers may listen to former cons.

"They've been there so they can tell them what they've been through and if they keep going down that route what they'll lead up to," Watts said.

Others do have some worries.

"I would be concerned that they could be corrupted one way or the other," resident John Cochran said.

The city would hire interrupters for a one year period for now.

WATCH: Natalia Martinez’s report

"It's all about relationships," Rahman said. "Ultimately who is in the right position to plant those seeds."

Right now there is no set number for how many interrupters Louisville will need. Teams in other cities consist of about 10 people. Rahman said some of the money to pay their salaries will come from last year's budget surplus.

Alongside the interrupters, the city is also beefing up the One Love Louisville Ambassador program. Residents who want to make a difference would be trained on violence prevention, community organizing, mental health, first aid and trauma. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.