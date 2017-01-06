KY's Lt. Governor visits Trump Tower

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor become part of President-Elect Donald Trump's administration?
Speculation is swirling after Jenean Hampton was spotted Friday at Trump Tower in New York.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ 2 arrested after robbery during drug sale
+ Bullitt County Sheriff Office seizes $5500 worth of meth
+ Caregiver steals from disabled woman
Trump's team isn't saying anything about the nature of their meeting, but the President-elect is still looking for a Secretary of Agriculture and Veteran's Affairs.
Hampton spent seven years in the military.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Speculation is swirling after Jenean Hampton was spotted Friday at Trump Tower in New York.More >>
Speculation is swirling after Jenean Hampton was spotted Friday at Trump Tower in New York.More >>
Norton Healthcare purchased the property on Dutchmans Lane in Saint Matthews on Dec. 20, 2016.More >>
Norton Healthcare purchased the property on Dutchmans Lane in Saint Matthews on Dec. 20, 2016.More >>
The Cincinnati-based grocer has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980.More >>
The Cincinnati-based grocer has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980.More >>
An Oldham County teen is making a surprising recovery after a serious brain injury left him in a coma.More >>
An Oldham County teen is making a surprising recovery after a serious brain injury left him in a coma.More >>
Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.More >>
Ballard High School junior Amzie Smith died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.More >>