KY's Lt. Governor visits Trump Tower

KY's Lt. Governor visits Trump Tower

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor become part of President-Elect Donald Trump's administration?

Speculation is swirling after Jenean Hampton was spotted Friday at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump's team isn't saying anything about the nature of their meeting, but the President-elect is still looking for a Secretary of Agriculture and Veteran's Affairs.

Hampton spent seven years in the military.

