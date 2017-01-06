3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Godfather sandwich at Come Back Inn. (Source: Food Network) The Godfather sandwich at Come Back Inn. (Source: Food Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few Louisville restaurants got some national exposure Friday night.

Josh Denny, the host of the Food Network's new show "Ginormous Food," traveled to The Comeback Inn on Swan Street where he tackled The Godfather - a massive Italian beef sandwich.

He also visited Gary's on Spring Street where he chowed down on a massive version of a Kentucky staple - the Big Daddy Hot Brown.

The last stop on Denny's Louisville tour was Mussel and Burger Bar in Jeffersontown.

