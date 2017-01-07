Kentucky students safe after Fort Lauderdale shooting

They posted on Facebook that all 16 students have been evacuated and are safe. (Source: NBC)

Senior Maleena Little, was one of four students separated from the group. (Source: Maleena Little)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/LEX18) - Several people from Kentucky were in the center of chaos after a shooting at a Florida airport.

The University of Pikeville posted on their Facebook page that 16 U Pike students and a chaplain were in the Fort Lauderdale Airport during that shooting on Friday. They were returning from Haiti after a mission trip.

RELATED STORY: 5 killed, 8 hospitalized in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Five people were shot and killed, eight were hospitalized after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Officials have identified the alleged shooter as Esteban Santiago, 26, who carried a military ID. The suspect took a weapon out of a checked bag, loaded it in a bathroom and returned to the scene where he opened fire. He declared the gun in his checked bag, and carried it legally, CNN reported.

The U Pike students and the chaplain had just landed in Fort Lauderdale. They went through security and were making their way to the gate for the next flight.

One mother was on the phone with her son when he suddenly had to end the call.

MORE WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD encourages Narcan training in new video

+ 3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show

+ Oldham Co. teen making 'special' recovery from coma

"When he originally texted me and said 'Mom we're back in the States, we've landed, I'm safe, everything's good,'" Michelle Pray said. "I thought okay, I don't have to worry about anything."

For Pray, that moment of relief ended when her son suddenly had to hang up. She watched the events unfold in Florida from her home in Hazard, Kentucky, praying that her son and his classmates were okay.

Another U Pike student, Senior Maleena Little, was one of four students separated from the group.

"People in Chili's started yelling that there was a shooter, and so we ran out through the kitchen and onto to the terminal," Maleena Little said. "I just wanna let everyone know that we're all safe, I know there's a lot of confusion where the four of us got separated, but we've been able to contact them and everyone is safe."

All 16 students and the chaplain are safe and they are trying to get back home to Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.