Polar bear and gorilla celebrate birthdays at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo celebrated two very special birthdays on Saturday.

The zoo celebrated polar bear Qannik’s 6th birthday and gorilla Helen’s 59th birthday.

Qannik received a peanut butter cake and Helen got a cake hollowed out and filled with fruit.

Guests were encouraged to sing "Happy Birthday."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show

+ Interrupters: Hiring ex-cons to fight crime

+ LMPD encourages Narcan training in new video

Helen is the fourth oldest known gorilla in the North American population. Helen is in a gorilla group with 46-year-old Demba. Helen is Mshindi’s great-grandmother and Kindi’s great-great-grandmother.

Qannik made national headlines when she was found on Alaska’s North Slope in 2011 after being separated from her mother and sibling. Qannik was underweight and likely hadn’t learned vital skills to survive on her own. She has been at the Louisville Zoo since June 2011.

Copyright 2017, WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.