The Louisville Accord pairs unlikely duos for new compilation

A unique project has united Louisville musicians from various genres and backgrounds.

The Louisville Accord is a compilation that pairs artists from rap, orchestra, folk, jazz, rock and other styles for tracks on the new album.

The musicians featured on the project are Teddy Abrams & Michael Cleveland, Jecorey Arthur (1200) & Steve Cooley, Mark Heidinger & Aaron Biblehauser, Sydney Sleadd & Mike Hood, Kendra Villiger & Bryce Gill, Tyrone Cotton & Nick Dittmeier, Cheyenne Marie Mize & Justin Paul Lewis, Tory Ficher & Carley Johnson, JD Green & Alex Wright, Danny Flannigan & Alanna Fugate.

Organizers of the project are hosting a CD release show and listening party on Wednesday at Cooper & Kings. The event starts at 7 p.m.

The audience will get a look at behind-the-scenes footage of how the compilation was created.

Distillery tours will run from 7-8 p.m. Live performances by Small Time Napoleon and Fuego Azul begin at 8 p.m.

The first 250 guests will receive a free copy of the CD.

