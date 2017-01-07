The Louisville Accord pairs unlikely duos for new compilation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A unique project has united Louisville musicians from various genres and backgrounds.
The Louisville Accord is a compilation that pairs artists from rap, orchestra, folk, jazz, rock and other styles for tracks on the new album.
The musicians featured on the project are Teddy Abrams & Michael Cleveland, Jecorey Arthur (1200) & Steve Cooley, Mark Heidinger & Aaron Biblehauser, Sydney Sleadd & Mike Hood, Kendra Villiger & Bryce Gill, Tyrone Cotton & Nick Dittmeier, Cheyenne Marie Mize & Justin Paul Lewis, Tory Ficher & Carley Johnson, JD Green & Alex Wright, Danny Flannigan & Alanna Fugate.
Organizers of the project are hosting a CD release show and listening party on Wednesday at Cooper & Kings. The event starts at 7 p.m.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ The Setlist: WFPK's Kyle Meredith profiles Louisville musicians
+ 3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show
+ Dawne Gee returning to WAVE 3 News
The audience will get a look at behind-the-scenes footage of how the compilation was created.
Distillery tours will run from 7-8 p.m. Live performances by Small Time Napoleon and Fuego Azul begin at 8 p.m.
The first 250 guests will receive a free copy of the CD.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.