Yogis stretch out to raise money for local organizations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of yogis took to their mats to raise funds for organizations helping people in Louisville and around the world.

502 Power Yoga teamed up with the Muhammad Ali Center and 15 yoga teachers from around the United States to host the third annual Yoga Mala for Africa on Saturday.

Attendees performed 108 sun salutations during this event.

The money raised at the fundraiser was split between the Muhammad Ali Center and Africa Yoga Project.

Africa Yoga project believes in using the power of yoga to chance lives. Through inspiring the yoga community worldwide, the Africa Yoga Project brings programs that foster peace, improve physical, emotional and mental well-being, facilitate self-sufficiency and create opportunities to learn and contribute in East Africa.

The Muhammad Ali Center hopes to preserve and share the legacy of Muhammad Ali by inspiring both adults and children to be their best.

