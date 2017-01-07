Organizers host first Park Hill Resource Fair

The event was held at the Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place on Algonquin Parkway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of volunteers hopes to change the crime and violence the Park Hill neighborhood is notorious for. On Saturday, a resource fair was held at the Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place on Algonquin Parkway.

“When we go to different panel discussions about the violence the main theme from everyone talking about the violence is we need resources,” Nannette Dix, an Administrator at the Neighborhood Place, said.

Dix organized dozens of representatives to pass out information on where to apply to jobs, how to find child care, affordable education options and housing.

The event was slow to start and the turnout was not very strong.

“This is our first quarterly event. We are going to have one in the spring hopefully it will be bigger and better,” Dix said

Booths from various community organizations were ready with pamphlets and paper work, outlining the resources they offer.

“It good to see everybody give out certain information that other people don't hear every day,” Jordan Williams who lives in the West End said.

Williams added the resource fair fills a void.

“Communication, I feel like if neighbors and everyone in the community could get together we could probably make it a better place by just being friendly,” Williams said.

Despite the turn out, Nannette says she is going to continue to listen and engage.

“I heard what they were saying," Dix said. "They need resources so we are going to provide that and continue to listen to the voice of the people.”

This was the first Resource Fair held in the Park Hill Neighborhood and organizers say they plan to hold them quarterly with the next event in the spring.

