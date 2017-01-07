Person shot in face in PRP early Saturday morning

The approximate location of an early morning shooting according to LMPD. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD says a person who showed up to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face is expected to live.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, when police say the victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they determined the person was walking down Greenwood Rd near Feyhurst Dr in the Pleasure Ridge Park area around 4 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot by an unknown black male after a confrontation.

The gunshot wounds do not appear to be life threatening.

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

